Wind Advisory on Monday Starts a Wet Week

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A wind advisory Monday afternoon kicks off an eventful week of weather. Rain and mountain snow likely midweek before the skies clear up for a sunny Easter weekend.

Sunday night could see wind gusts reach near 33 mph. The overnight low will be around 44 under partly cloudy skies.

Gusty winds will be the story for Monday. A wind advisory is being issued for the Arco/Mud Lake Desert and the Upper Snake River Plain. This includes the cities of Mud Lake, St. Anthony, Craters of the

Moon National Monument, INL, Rexburg, and Idaho Falls. Gusts could reach up to 55 mph in some places. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The rain chances start to pick up Monday night with a 20% chance of rain. Lows will be around 38.

Tuesday brings a 50% chance of rain and snow before noon, mostly rain in the afternoon. The high will be about 56. Wind speeds will reduce down to the 10-14 mph range with gusts near 23 mph. Low around 40.

The chance for precipitation jumps up to 70% on Wednesday. Rain is likely with a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high will get around 56. Rain chances increase to 80% Wednesday night with the low landing around 40.

Thursday looks to be the wettest day of the week. During the day there will be a 90% chance of rain with the high around 48. As the night rolls in, the precipitation chance drops to 50% with the rain turning into snow.

The snow chances continue into Friday before the skies start to clear up. The sun will come back out and the daytime highs will crawl back up into the 60's just in time for the Easter weekend.