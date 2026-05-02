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Saturday boys district H.S. baseball tournament scores – May 2

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today at 10:46 PM
Published 10:43 PM

(KIFI)
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
(3) Bear Lake  4
(1) Marsh Valley  10   (District Champion)

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
(2) Teton           7
(1) South Fremont 15 (District Champion)

3A DISTRICT 4-5 TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
(3) Wendell  0
(1) Malad    11 (District Champion)

3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(3) North Fremont  13
(2) Firth  4 

(1) Salmon  12 (District Champion)
(3) North Fremont  1

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