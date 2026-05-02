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Saturday girls district H.S. softball tournament scores – May 2

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Published 11:16 PM

(KIFI)
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(4) Snake River  13 
(5) Marsh Valley  15 (9 inn)

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
GAME 1:
(2) Teton  6
(3) Sugar-Salem  10

GAME 2:
(2) Teton  2
(3) Sugar-Salem  8

3A DISTRICT 4-5 TOURNAMENT
(5) Soda Springs  9
(4) West Side  15

3A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
(1) North Fremont  13
(5) West Jefferson  3

(3) Salmon 10
(4) Ririe   7

(2) Firth  9
(4) Ririe  1

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