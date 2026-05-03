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Warm, Windy Start to the Week; Midweek “Cold Snap”

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today at 2:36 PM
Published 3:20 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Unsettled conditions will bring a variety of weather conditions this week. Rain chances creep in, but look to have minimal impact. Gusty winds will be the story early in the week. Despite warmer than normal high temperatures for most of the week, a potential frost warning will sneak in mid-week.

Mostly clear skies for Sunday night with a low around 42.

Monday will remain sunny with the high getting up 73. Rain chances begin to enter the area that evening at about 20 percent, mostly before midnight. The breezes will also pick up at 10 to 14 mph, gusts could reach 23 mph. Most places won't see significant rainfall. Expect more thunderstorms, especially in the Southern Highlands. The overnight low will be around 42.

The wind will pick up even more on Tuesday. Gusts could get as high as 33 mph. A potential lake alert could be issued for the American Falls Reservoir. There will also be a cool down, with the high dropping to around 64. It could also be a frosty overnight, with a 50 percent chance of a freeze.

It will start to warm back up on Wednesday with the high near 67 under sunny skies. The low will rise back up to around 44. A ridge of high pressure builds back up bringing a warming trend. Highs should be in the mid to upper 70's for the rest of the week. More unsettled weather expected to return on Saturday.

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Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

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