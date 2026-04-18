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Saturday girls high school softball scores – April 18

softball in diamond and bats
MGNOnline.com
softball in diamond and bats
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Published 8:59 PM

(KIFI)

Skyline  22
Century   3

GAME 1:
Bonneville  3
Pocatello    1

GAME 2:
Bonneville  8
Pocatello    9

SCOTT RAY TOURNAMENT DAY 2
American Falls  1
Melba   11

Malad   16
Ririe  1

West Jefferson  0
Malad   17

West Side  5
North Fremont  12

West Side 9
American Falls  8

Ririe  10
Soda Springs  6

North Fremont 
Melba

Bear Lake  15
Soda Springs  0

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