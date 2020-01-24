High School Scores – Friday, January 24
Boys H.S. Basketball
Snake River 42
Teton 52
Wendall 60
American Falls 46
Aberdeen 14
Bear Lake 49
Soda Springs 42
Malad 50
Jerome 23
Preston 70
Butte County 49
Ririe 53
West Jefferson 73
Salmon 79
North Freemont 47
Firth 37
Girls H.S. Basketball
Skyline 62
Idaho Falls 33
Leadore 60
Grace Lutheran 24
Soda Springs 55
Filer 34
Hagarman 43
Sho-Ban 65
Century 36
Minico 31
Preston 21
Pocatello 50
Hillcrest 48
Blackfoot 58
Shelley 13
Bonneville 51
North Freemont 54
Challis 30
Comments