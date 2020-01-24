Skip to Content
Basketball
By
January 24, 2020


High School Scores – Friday, January 24

Boys H.S. Basketball

Snake River 42
Teton 52

Wendall 60
American Falls 46

Aberdeen 14
Bear Lake 49

Soda Springs 42
Malad 50

Jerome 23
Preston 70

Butte County 49
Ririe 53

West Jefferson 73
Salmon 79

North Freemont 47
Firth 37

Girls H.S. Basketball

Skyline 62
Idaho Falls 33

Leadore 60
Grace Lutheran 24

Soda Springs 55
Filer 34

Hagarman 43
Sho-Ban 65

Century 36
Minico 31

Preston 21
Pocatello 50

Hillcrest 48
Blackfoot 58

Shelley 13
Bonneville 51

North Freemont 54
Challis 30

