Sports
today at 10:48 pm
Published 11:01 pm

Hillcrest beats Idaho Falls in 4A District 6 tournament opener

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Hillcrest opened up the 4A District 6 girls tournament with a 44-25 win over Idaho Falls. The Knights were lead by Hallie Carlson's nine points. They also got eight points each from Macy Larsen, Trinity Larsen, and Aspen Cook.

Idaho Falls was lead by Kennedy Robertson's seven points. Calyn Wood added six points. Aubree Duffin pitched in four points.

Hillcrest will visit top seed Bonneville on Thursday. Idaho Falls will in an elimination game Saturday at Skyline High School. The Tigers will face Thursday's loser between Blackfoot and Skyline.

Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder

Dylan is a sports anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

