Thunder Ridge holds off Highland in 5A District tournament

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Thunder Ridge took care of business against Highland 65-48 in the 5A girls basketball tournament Tuesday. Aspen Caldwell and Paige Clark each scored 14 points to lead the Titans offense. Lauren Davenport added 11 points. Avery Turnage reached double digits with ten.

Down 15 at the half, Highland started the third quarter on a 9-0 run. Hallie Carlson lead the push. She finished with a team high nine points. Raquel Pokibro pitched in eight points. Saydee Bell and Kiki Baldwin each provided seven points.

Thunder Ridge moves on to face the top seeded Trojans in Rigby on Thursday. Highland hosts Madison in an elimination game.