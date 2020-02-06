Konate’s career night powers 24-point comeback

Sports

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State women's basketball overcame a 24-point first half deficit to beat Northern Arizona 79-76 Thursday night in Flagstaff. The Bengals trails 32-8 early in the second quarter.

Diaba Konate powered the comeback with a career high 32 points. "Diaba went to another level today," said Head Coach Seton Sobolewski. "She was hands down the best player on the floor. Everyone else looked like they were standing still compared to her."

Three other Bengals scored in double figures. Dora Goles had 12 points. Callie Bourne and Ellie Smith each scored ten points.

Idaho State (11-10, 7-5) travels to Sacramento State on Saturday.