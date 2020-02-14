Friday high school basketball scores – February 14
BOYS H.S BASKETBALL
Blackfoot 50
Idaho Falls 56
Rigby 77
Madison 67
Preston 58
Pocatello 55
Jerome 33
Century 56
Highland 59
Hillcrest 52
Bonneville 50
Thunder Ridge 59
Sugar-Salem 60
South Fremont 50
Snake River
Marsh Valley
Declo 67
American Falls 32
Salmon 79
Ririe 73
North Fremont 65
West Jefferson 41
Sho-Ban 49
North Gem 83
Watersprings 52
Leadore 16
Mackay 99
Clark County 35
WYOMING BOYS H.S. SCORES
Star Valley 58
Casper Kelly Walsh 47
Rock Springs 61
Jackson Hole 54
