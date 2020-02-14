Skip to Content
February 14, 2020 11:45 pm
Published 9:50 pm

Friday high school basketball scores – February 14

High School basketball
MGN Online

BOYS H.S BASKETBALL
Blackfoot 50
Idaho Falls 56

Rigby 77
Madison 67

Preston 58
Pocatello 55

Jerome 33
Century 56

Highland 59
Hillcrest 52

Bonneville 50
Thunder Ridge 59

Sugar-Salem 60
South Fremont 50

Snake River
Marsh Valley

Declo 67
American Falls 32

Salmon 79
Ririe 73

North Fremont 65
West Jefferson 41

Sho-Ban 49
North Gem 83

Watersprings 52
Leadore 16

Mackay 99
Clark County 35

WYOMING BOYS H.S. SCORES
Star Valley 58
Casper Kelly Walsh 47

Rock Springs 61
Jackson Hole 54

