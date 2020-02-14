Rigby beats Madison to finish off conference sweep

Sports

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rigby capped off the regular season with a 77-67 win over rival Madison Friday. The Trojans swept through the conference finishing 6-0.

Britton Barrett lead the Trojans with 28 points. Keegan Thompson added 16 points.

Madison got 23 from Taden King to lead their attack. Dawson Wills pitched in 19 points.

The 5A District 5/6 tournament begins on Tuesday. Rigby is the top seed and hosts Highland. Madison is the two seed and will host Thunder Ridge.