AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Thunder Ridge withstood a rally to beat Bonneville 59-50 Friday night. The Bees got within striking distance late before the Titans were able to put the game away.

The game wrapped up the regular season for both teams. Thunder Ridge will open the 5A District 5/6 tournament as the three seed at Madison Tuesday.

Bonneville is the three seed in the 4A District 6 tournament. The Bees host Shelley on Tuesday.