Salmon opens up district tournament with win over West Jefferson

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Salmon grabbed a 58-47 win over West Jefferson Monday in the 2A District six boys basketball tournament.

Blazen Burgess lead the Savages in scoring with 15 points. Aiden Hobbs chipped in 12 points. Salmon got nine points each from Brax Kauffman and Cayden Caywood.

West Jefferson's offense was lead by Landon Larsen and Kaleb Hall who had nine points a piece. Kyson Gabrish added seven points.

The Panthers face Ririe in an elimination game Tuesday at South Fremont high school. Immediately following, Salmon faces second seed Firth.