South Fremont edges Teton to open 3A District 6 tournament

Sports

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Third seed South Fremont beat second seed Teton 44-42 Monday. It was the opener for the 3A District 6 boys basketball tournament.

The Cougars were lead Jace Neville with 12 points. Kaimen Peebles put up 11 for South Fremont. Tag Bair added eight points.

Luke Thompson paced Teton with 17 points. Xander Vonts provided nine points. Reid Nelson put up seven points.

South Fremont will play top seed Sugar-Salem on Wednesday. Teton will face the loser of that game on Friday.