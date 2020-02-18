Skip to Content
Madison defeats Thunder Ridge in 5A district tournament opener

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Madison opened up the 5A District 5/6 tournament with a 58-30 win over Thunder Ridge Tuesday. The second seeded Bobcats never trailed after starting the game with a 9-0 run.

Madison was lead by Wesley Jensen with 17 points. Taden King provided 12 points. Dawson Wills pitched in 11 points for the Bobcats.

Kayden Toldson paced the Titans with 16 points. Zach Marlowe was Thunder Ridge's second leading scorer with five points.

Madison travels south to face top seed Rigby Thursday. The winner earns a spot in the District championship game. Third seed Thunder Ridge will host Highland in an elimination game.

