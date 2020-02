Sports

KUNA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bear Lake fell to Cole Valley Christian 47-40 in the first round of the 2A state girls basketball tournament.

The Bears offense was lead by Josi Kelsey with 12 points. She also grabbed eight rebounds. Jimi Lloyd added ten points. Chelsea Gundersen had a solid game with nine points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Bear Lake faces Ririe in and elimination game Friday at 3 pm.