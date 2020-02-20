Century slips past Blackfoot in 4A State quarterfinals

Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Clutch free throws from Kassidy Gardea lifts Century past Blackfoot 36-34 in overtime in the 4A state tournament.

Gardea lead the Diamondbacks with 15 points. Lexi Bull put up nine points. Preslie Merrill and Ashton Adamson each had six points.

Blackfoot was lead by Tenleigh Smith with ten points. Hadley Humphries provided nine points and eight rebounds. Isaballe Arave scored six points for the Broncos.

Century is off to the semifinals to face Caldwell Friday at 6:15 pm. Blackfoot meets up with Preston in an elimination game at 1:15 pm.