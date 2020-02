Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Preston fell to Caldwell 49-45 to open the 4A girls basketball state tournament at Timberline High School.

The Indians were lead Cassee Pugmire with 12 points. She also added 11 rebounds. Hailey Meek scored nine points for Preston. Mickayla Robertson and Kylie Larsen each added seven points. Larsen also grabbed nine rebounds.

Preston faces Blackfoot Friday at 1:15 pm in an elimination game.