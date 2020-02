Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rigby falls to Rocky Mountain 53-49 in the 5A state girls basketball tournament Thursday.

The Trojans were lead by Tylie Jones with 18 points and eight rebounds. Brooke Donnelly added 11 points for Rigby. Victoria Briggs pitched in ten points.

Rigby meets up with Post Falls in an elimination game Friday at 3 pm.