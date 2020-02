Sports

KUNA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Ririe got defeated by Declo 40-36 in the first round of the 2A girls basketball state tournament. The Bulldogs lead by two after three quarters. The Hornets would pull away to claim the victory.

Ririe got 11 points from both Sara Boone and Dallas Sutton to lead their offense. Boone also had seven rebounds. Breyer Newman scored eight points.

Ririe draws Bear Lake in an elimination game Friday at 3 pm.