Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rockland moves on in the 1AD2 state girls basketball tournament with a 59-47 win over Kendrick.

The Bulldogs were lead in scoring by Ember Farr with 16 points. Farr also collected nine rebounds. Kiersley Boyer was right behind her with 15 points. Rockland got 14 points from Madalyn Permann.

Rockland faces Salmon River in the semifinals Friday at 1:15 pm at Nampa High School.