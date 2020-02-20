Soda Springs routs New Plymouth in 2A state opener

Sports

KUNA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Soda Springs began its quest for a three-peat with a 49-30 win over New Plymouth. The Cardinals pulled away in the second quarter of the 2A state tournament game to take control. Soda Springs outscored the Pilgrims 18-5 in the quarter.

Soda was lead by Sadie Gronning's 15 points. Jorianne Balls put up 13 points for the Cardinals. Balls scored every point for Soda Springs in the first quarter. Kaitlynn Moldenhauer added nine points.

The Cardinals advance to Friday's 2A semifinals. They will face Melba at 6:15 pm.