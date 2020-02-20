Sugar-Salem falls in double overtime in 3A state tournament opener

Sports

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Sugar-Salem's quest for a three-peat ended in double overtime Thursday. The Diggers lost to Timberlake 45-40 in the first round of the 3A girls state basketball tournament.

Sugar-Salem were lead by Mardee Fillmore with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Macey Fillmore scored 11 points. The Diggers got five points each from Hailey Harris and Michelle Luke.

The Diggers will play Kimberly in an elimination game Friday at 3 pm.