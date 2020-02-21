Bear Lake pulls away from Ririe in overtime

Sports

KUNA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bear Lake advances to the 2A state consolation game after beating Ririe in overtime 45-39. The Bears outscored the Bulldogs 7-1 in the extra frame.

Bear Lake was lead by Hailey Humphreys with 14 points. Chelsea Gunderson added 11 points and nine rebounds. Jimi Lloyd scored eight points. Josi Kelsey and Kalisha Porter each had double digit rebounds with 11.

Breyer Newman lead Ririe with 17 points. Dallas Sutton provided ten points. The Bulldogs got five points from Jordan Scott. Ririe's season ends with a 15-10 overall record.

Bear Lake will play for the consolation title Saturday morning at 9:15 am at Kuna High School. The Bears face New Plymouth.