Blackfoot beats Preston to advance to consolation game

Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot took control early to defeat Preston 42-32 in the 4A state basketball tournament. The Broncos held the Indians to just one point in the first quarter. Blackfoot scored 11 in the opening frame.

That number was a theme for the Broncos. They had three players score 11 points each to lead their offense. Hadley Humphries, Gracie Andersen, and Tenleigh Smith co-lead all scorers in the game. Humpries added nine rebounds. Andersen grabbed eight.

Cassee Pugmire lead Preston with ten points. Brexli Ware pitched in seven points. Hailey Meek provided six points. Preston ends the season with a 19-9 overall record.

Blackfoot will play for the 4A consolation title Saturday at 9:15 am at Timberline High School.