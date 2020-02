Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville swarmed Sandpoint 48-26 in the 4A State girls basketball semifinals. The Bees are now 26-0 heading into the state championship game.

Sadie Lott lead the way with 24 points. Makayla Sorensen added nine points. Sage Leishman provided five points.

Bonneville can polish off the perfect season with the 4A state championship on Saturday. The Bees will face Century at 6 pm at the Ford Idaho Center.