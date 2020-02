Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville lead the entire way in a 53-43 win over Middleton in the first round of the 4A state girls basketball tournament. The Bees improve to 25-0 on the season

Sydnee Hunt lead the Bonneville attack with 24 points. Sadie Lott pitched in 13 points. Sage Leishman added 12 points.

Bonneville moves on to the 4A semfinals Friday. Bees take on Sandpoint at 8 pm.