Century beats Caldwell to reach 4A championship game

Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Century earned a spot in the 4A girls basketball championship game with a 47-28 win over Caldwell. The Diamondbacks dominated both the first and third quarter. They outscored the Cougars a combined 24-7 in those two quarters.

Lexi Bull lead the way for Century with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Ashton Adamson added nine points. Taylor Bull chipped in seven points.

It will be a third straight trip to the championship game for the defending state champs. Tip off is scheduled for 6 pm at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.