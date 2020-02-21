Skip to Content
Sports
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
By
today at 9:07 pm
Published 9:17 pm

Century beats Caldwell to reach 4A championship game

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Century earned a spot in the 4A girls basketball championship game with a 47-28 win over Caldwell. The Diamondbacks dominated both the first and third quarter. They outscored the Cougars a combined 24-7 in those two quarters.

Lexi Bull lead the way for Century with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Ashton Adamson added nine points. Taylor Bull chipped in seven points.

It will be a third straight trip to the championship game for the defending state champs. Tip off is scheduled for 6 pm at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

Basketball / High School / Local Sports / Videos
Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder

Dylan is a sports anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply