Fillmore scores 31 in Diggers rout of Kimberly

Sports

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Sugar-Salem overwhelmed Kimberly 75-32 in the 3A state tournament. Mardee Fillmore alone nearly outscored the Bulldogs. She finished with 31 points and 13 rebounds for Sugar-Salem.

Hailey Harris scored 15 points for the Diggers. Natalyah Nead added six points. Sugar-Salem jumped out to a 21-5 first quarter lead and never looked back.

The Diggers play for the 3A Consolation championship Saturday at 9:15 am at Middleton High School. A familiar face awaits the Diggers. They will face District 6 rival Teton.