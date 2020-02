Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Grace came up short against Prairie in the 1AD1 state semifinals. The Grizzlies fell 47-42 to the Pirates.

Grace had a balanced offensive attack. Breanna Hill lead the Grizzlies with 12 points. Zoeigh Walker and Madison Windley each had 11 points. Maniah Clegg added six points and 14 rebounds.

The Grizzlies will play for third place on Saturday. Grace meets up with Lapwai at 11 am at Columbia High School