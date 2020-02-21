Mackay fades in fourth quarter in state tournament loss

Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Mackay can't hold lead late in a 42-39 loss to Carey in the 1AD2 state girls basketball tournament. The Miners took a seven point lead into the fourth quarter. The Panthers outscored Mackay 16-6 in the final frame to grab the win.

Chloe Fullmer lead the Miners with a double-double. She had 13 points and ten rebounds. Trinity Seefried added tens points and eight rebounds. Megan Moored provided a solid eight points and eight rebounds.

Mackay meets up with Lakeside Friday night at 8 pm in an elimination game.