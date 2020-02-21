Skip to Content
Mackay knocks off Lakeside

KIFI/KIDK

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Mackay advances to the 1AD2 consolation game with a 49-41 win over Lakeside. The Miners dominated the Knights on the glass. Mackay outrebounded Lakeside 52-23. Six different players grabbed at least seven boards for the Miners. Chloe Fullmer topped them all with ten rebounds.

Riley Moore lead a balanced scoring attack for Mackay. She scored ten points. Megan Moore put up nine points. Kaytlyn Winters, Trinity Seefried, and Breanna McAffee each added eight points.

Mackay goes up against Lighthouse Christian for the consolation title Saturday at 9:15 am at Nampa High School.

Dylan Carder

