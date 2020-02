Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rigby lost to Post Falls 69-53 in the 5A state girls basketball tournament. The Trojans finished with a strong fourth quarter. They outscored Post Falls 24-11.

Tylie Jones lead Rigby with 24 points. Ruby Murdoch put up 11 points. Brooke Donnelly provided the Trojans with six points.

Rigby's season ends with a 19-7 overall record.