Rockland earns chance to play for first state title

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rockland routs Salmon River 44-28 Friday to advance to the 1AD2 state championship game in girls basketball. The Bulldogs left no doubt outscoring the Savages 21-4 in the fourth quarter.

Rockland was lead by Madalyn Permann with 16 points. Kiersley Boyer registered a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Charlotte Wilson added seven points.

The Bulldogs will go for the school's first state championship in any sport on Saturday. The 1AD2 title game will be at 9:30 am at the Ford Idaho Center.