Snake River beats Filer to earn 3A title shot

Sports

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Snake River is back in the 3A girls basketball state championship game. The Panthers beat Filer 62-45 in the semifinals Friday.

Josee Stedman lead the way for Snake River with 24 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Gilbert pitched in 13 points. Adia Goff provided ten points and eight rebounds.

The Panthers are in the 3A title game for the second time in three years. They finished as runners-up in 2018. They face Timberlake for the state championship Saturday at 3:50 pm at the Ford Idaho Center.