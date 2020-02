Sports

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Teton defeated Fruitland 61-39 to advance to the 3A state consolation game. Teton never trailed outscoring the Grizzlies in three of the four quarters.

Cambrie Streit powered Teton's offense with 21 points. Annalea Brown provided 15 points. Kinley Brown added 11 points.

Teton plays for the 3A consolation title Saturday at 9:15 am at Middleton High School.