BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot fell to Burley 56-43 in the 4A consolation game on Saturday.

The Broncos were lead by Hadley Humphries with 12 points and seven rebounds. Tenleigh Smith scored eight points. Kristen Thomas added six points.

Blackfoot ends the 2019-2020 season with a 19-10 overall record.