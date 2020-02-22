Sugar-Salem beats Teton for 3A consolation

Sports

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Sugar-Salem topped district six rival Teton 68-39 to win the 3A consolation prize Saturday.

The Diggers were lead by Hailey Harris with 20 points and eight rebounds. Macey Fillmore provided 12 points. Mardee Fillmore added eight points.

Waklee Kunz and Abby Thomas each scored ten points to lead Teton. Annalea Brown pitched in six points.

Sugar-Salem finishes off the season with a 23-2 overall record. Teton closes with an overall record of 19-10.