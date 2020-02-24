Blackfoot upsets Idaho Falls to punch ticket to state

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot knocked off top seeded Idaho Falls 60-55 Monday to clinch a berth in the state tournament.

The Bronco attack was lead by Reece Robinson's 16 points. Isaiah Thomas put up 13 points. Jett Shelley added 12 points.

Keynion Clark lead all scorers with 22 points for Idaho Falls. Dylan Seeley had 15 points. The Tigers got seven points from Spencer Moore.

Blackfoot advances to the 4A District 6 championship game on Thursday. Idaho Falls faces Hillcrest in an elimination game Tuesday at Skyline High School.

The winner of that game clinches the other state berth from District 6. Tuesday's winner will also advance to play Blackfoot for the district title.