today at 10:52 pm
Published 11:03 pm

Sugar-Salem tops Teton to win 3A District 6 Championship

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The defending 3A state boys basketball champions are heading back to defend their title. Sugar-Salem beat Teton 65-51 to win the Mountain Rivers Conference district championship.

Crew Clark lead the Diggers with 20 points. Hadley Miller added 15 points. Tanner Harris pitched in 12 points for Sugar-Salem.

Teton was lead by Carson Reiley with 19 points. Dusty Hess and Luke Thompson each contributed ten points.

Sugar-Salem will be the top seed out of District six at the state tournament. Teton will face Marsh Valley in a regional play-in game Thursday at Shelley High School.

Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder

Dylan is a sports anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

