Rigby holds off Madison to win district championship

Sports

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rigby holds off Madison 50-49 Tuesday to win the 5A District 5/6 boys basketball tournament. The Trojans jumped out to a 22-9 first quarter lead. Madison made a charge late, but fell just short.

Britton Berrett and Keegan Thompson each scored 17 points to lead Rigby. Tanoa Togiai added seven points for the Trojans.

Madison was lead by Taden King's 21 points. Dawson Wills pitched in 10 points. Wesley Jensen provided eight points for the Bobcats.

Rigby will be the top seed from District 5/6 in the state tournament. Madison can still earn a spot at state. The Bobcats will play the fifth place team from district 3 in a playin game on Saturday at American Falls High School.