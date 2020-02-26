Skip to Content
North Fremont handles Firth to win 2A District 6 title

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - North Fremont is heading back to state to defend its 2A state championship. The Huskies beat Firth 49-43 to win the district championship on Wednesday.

North Fremont was lead by Jordan Lenz with 16 points. Jordan Hess added 12 points. Paul Wynn had ten points. Eight of those came in the third quarter as the Huskies overcame a halftime deficit.

Jace Erickson lead the Cougars offense with 17 points. Austin Jacobsen and Taedyn Jacobsen each provided seven points.

The Huskies will be the top seed from district 6 at the state tournament next week. Firth faces Malad in a state play-in game Saturday at American Falls High School.

