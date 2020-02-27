Idaho Falls outlasts Blackfoot to force one more game

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls beat Blackfoot 61-55 in overtime to force a winner-take-all game Saturday for the 4A District 6 championship.

Keynion Clark lead the Tigers with 23 points. Dylan Seeley provided 16 points. Ryan Farnsworth added 11 points.

Blackfoot was lead by Isaiah Thomas with 19 points. Jayden Wistisen pitched in 11 points.

The two will meet up again Saturday at Bonneville High School. The winner will be the district champion and top seed at the state tournament. Both teams have already clinched a berth at state.