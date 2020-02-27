Marsh Valley takes Teton in 3A regional play-in game

Sports

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Marsh Valley continues its season after beating Teton 54-51 Thursday in the 3A regional play-in game.

The Eagles were lead by Bracken Howell with 21 points. Cody Hansen added 12 points. Stanton Howell, Hunter Argyle, and Hunter Roche each scored six points.

Luke Thompson lead Teton's efforts with 20 points. Jarom Heuseveldt pitched in nine points. Dusty Hess added eight points.

Marsh Valley faces Timberlake in a state play-in game Saturday at 1 pm at Timberlake High School. Teton season comes to an end. They finish with a 14-8 overall record.