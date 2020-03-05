Bodily erupts for 37 to advance North Gem to state semfinals

Sports

CALDWELL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - North Gem beat Timberline 79-50 to move on to the 1AD2 semifinals. James Bodily lead the Cowboys with 37 points. He shoot 15/19 from the field and 5/7 shooting threes.

The Cowboys also got 16 points from Logan Corta. Brett Freeman added seven points. North Gem as a team shot 59 percent from the field.

Timberline was lead by Carson Sellers with 14 points. The Spartans got nine points each form Devon Wentland and Cameron Summerfield.

North Gem takes on Cascade in the semifinals Friday at 1:15 pm.