Grace advances to 1AD1 semifinals

CALDWELL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Grace knocks off Liberty Charter 63-51 in the 1AD1 boys basketball tournament opening round.

Gage Stoddard lead the Grizzlies with 17 points. Ivor Gibbs provided 14 points. Grace got 13 points each from Stocton Lloyd and Jordan Mansfield.

Liberty Charter was lead by Connor Gardner with 17 points. Alex Bistriceanu had 13 points. Kaden Gardner added 12 points.

Grace goes up against Lapwai in the semifinals Friday night at 6:15 pm.