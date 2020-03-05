Late struggles doom Rigby in 5A state tournament

Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eagle upset Rigby 51-43 in the first round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament. The Trojans managed only 14 second half points. The Mustangs outscored Rigby 22-9 in fourth quarter.

Britton Berrett led the Trojans with 15 points. Keegan Thompson scored 14 points. Tanoa Togiai provided eight points.

Tanner Hayhurst topped the Eagle scoring with 24 points. Jaden Carter provided seven points. Gage Jones and Donovan Jones each put up six points.

Rigby goes up against Lake City in an elimination game on Friday.