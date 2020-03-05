Mackay comes up short against Dietrich in 1AD2 state tournament

Sports

CALDWELL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Mackay fell in overtime to Dietrich 78-71 in the opening round of the state 1AD2 boys basketball tournament.

The Miners were led by Chase Green who scored 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Kolton Holt added 18 points and had 11 rebounds as well. Sereck Peterson pitched in eight points.

Jeff Shaw topped Dietrich's scoring with 34 points. Brady Power provided 16 points. Kyler Robertson notched a double-double with 12 points and ten rebounds. Ryhy Dill collected 15 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

Mackay looks to stay alive against Garden Valley in an elimination game on Friday.