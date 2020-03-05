Malad falls to Cole Valley in 2A state tournament

Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Malad lost 64-46 in the first round of the 2A state boys basketball tournament Thursday.

Tom Simpson led the Dragons with 16 points. Trevor Howe provided nine points. Malad got six points each from Traven Ward and Grayson Tripp.

Cole Valley was led by Hayden Harmon's 17 points. Garrett Smith scored 11 points. Lakota Steele added nine points.

Malad faces either North Fremont or Grangeville in an elimination game on Friday.