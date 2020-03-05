Skip to Content
North Fremont grounds Grangeville in 2A state tournament

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - North Fremont advances to the semifinals of the 2A state boys basketball tournament with a 45-35 win over Grangeville.

The Huskies were led by Jordan Lenz with 14 points. Luke Hill scored 11 points. Jordan Hess put up nine points.

Grangeville got nine points from Aiden Anderson to lead their attack. Kyle Frie and Dane Lindsley each had six points.

North Fremont faces Cole Valley in the semifinals Friday night.

